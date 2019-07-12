Kenya: Shock as 11 Newborns Die at KNH of Suspected Infection

Photo: Daily Nation

Inside Kenyatta National Hospital’s newborn unit (file photo).

Eleven babies died at the Kenyatta National Hospital's newborn unit last week, and a drug-resistant bacterium known as Klebsiella is suspected to be the cause, the Nation has learnt.

The situation was aggravated by lack of the most basic products for taking care of babies.

Sources at the hospital, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the neonates -- a medical term for babies under one month -- died last week due to Klebsiella and other factors, compounded by the poor state of the ward.

Nurses, the Nation observed, have had to improvise feeding tubes and syringes, which cause bruises and bleeding in the babies' noses and mouths.

The babies are still fully breastfed, so the mothers express milk every three hours, which is fed to the babies through the nasogastric tube that can either go through the nose or mouth.

The milk is drawn into a syringe and then injected into the tube in drops, as the nurses wait on gravity to take it down the babies' throats.

OUT OF STOCK

But with the tubes perennially out of stock, the nurses are forced to use syringes and other tubes used to aspirate -- suck fluids -- for feeding the babies. These are inappropriate and hurts them.

A clandestine spot check at the facility on Tuesday and Wednesday showed that up to three children share a cot, putting them at risk of infecting each other with bugs like Klebsiella.

By Thursday evening, KNH had not responded to our 16 calls and one email sent over two days.

Klebsiella is a species of bacteria that occurs naturally in the environment, but studies have shown that its subspecies, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae, are capable of causing a large number of infections, such as septicaemia (a form of blood poisoning), urinary tract infections and pneumonia.