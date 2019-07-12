11 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Detained Soldiers Clock 25 Days Without Charge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Six Gambian soldiers are in their 25th day in military detention without charge, and this is a violation of Section 19 of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia.

Effort were made to get the account of family members of the detainees on why they have been arrested and held for more than 72 hours to no avail.

However, when contacted, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, said investigations about the detained officers is still ongoing and it is only when investigations are complete that they can know what measures need to be taken against them.

"Investigation are still ongoing and once we are done, we will look into what step to take against the detained soldiers. As for now, I cannot go further because the investigations are still ongoing," he said.

If readers can recall, this reporter requested from the GAF PRO details (names and ranks) of the arrested soldiers, but he declined to give information to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigations of the matter.

The detained officers were picked up since 15th June 2019, and detained at the Military Police in Yundum Barracks.

Gambia

Factory Staff Says They Make Diesel Fuel From Oil Waste

A staff of Infinity New Energy Enterprise (INEE), on Monday July 8th 2019, alleged that the Chinese factory situated at… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.