Gambia: Detained Soldiers Clock 25 Days Without Charge

Six Gambian soldiers are in their 25th day in military detention without charge, and this is a violation of Section 19 of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia.

Effort were made to get the account of family members of the detainees on why they have been arrested and held for more than 72 hours to no avail.

However, when contacted, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, said investigations about the detained officers is still ongoing and it is only when investigations are complete that they can know what measures need to be taken against them.

"Investigation are still ongoing and once we are done, we will look into what step to take against the detained soldiers. As for now, I cannot go further because the investigations are still ongoing," he said.

If readers can recall, this reporter requested from the GAF PRO details (names and ranks) of the arrested soldiers, but he declined to give information to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigations of the matter.

The detained officers were picked up since 15th June 2019, and detained at the Military Police in Yundum Barracks.