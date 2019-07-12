Liberia: Sethi Brothers Constructs Giant Steel Plant

Sethi Brothers, Incorporated, a foreign business here constructs a steel plant from local scrap materials in Chicken Soup Factory Community, Gardnersville, Montserrado County's District#12, describe as the largest steel plant in West Africa.

Sethi Brothers which also owns a chain of building material stores in Montserrado and other parts of the country began construction of the steel plant based on request of the Government of Liberia under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to boost the industrial sector of Liberia.

As a major investment project, the US$22 million plant is provides employment opportunities for over 1,000 Liberians, including residents of District #12.

The General Services Manager of the plant, Siafa Morgan explains Tuesday, 09 July during a tour of the factory that, though not fully operational, the entity has in its employ hundreds of Liberians in various departments of the manufacturing activities and is expected to employ thousands more Liberians when operations reach full capacity.

The factory has several facilities such as first aid treatment and canteen, amongst others for employees.

One of the magnificent features observed during a recent tour of the plant is a smokeless giant size power plant which generates power for the factory, using HFO fuel thus, making it environmentally friendly.

During the tour, the President of the National Civil Society Network of Liberia, Mr. Amos B. S. Kanneh lauds Mr. Paul Sethi, CEO of Sethi Brothers Incorporated for the huge investment, urging him not to give credence to misinformation and garbage spewed by less busy and small-minded individuals, who are afraid of competition.

Kanneh further calls on Sethi to remain focused on his business expansion policy which is creating jobs in many parts of Liberia in response to President George Weah's call for the private sector to diversify in line with his government's Pro-poor Agenda.

Many Liberians continue to hail the construction of the plant which is intended for mass production of steel rod which will reduce the price of the commodity on the local market and boost the country's economy.

The plant also boosts Liberia's industrial image by the production of high-quality steel products such as squared pipes, steel round pipes, reinforcement steel bars and angle steels and services to meet the demand on the Liberian market and the sub-region.

As a commitment to its corporate social responsibilities to residents of the host community, Sethi has constructed a 1.4km concrete road at the cost of US$1.8 million -- commencing from the main Somalia Drive corridor to the company's facilities, safe drinking water and first-class public toilet facilities, amongst others.

The National Civil Society Network of Liberia is meanwhile calling on the government to ensure that scrap materials are reserved for the company in order to afford it adequate raw materials to enhance production and boost the economy.