Liberia: Senator Brands Colleague As Mere IT Boy

Margibi County Sen. Oscar Cooper brands his colleague Sen. J. Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County as a "mere IT boy," in apparent anger at the latter.

Cooper walked out of session because the Senate was proceeding wrongly.

According to Sen. Cooper, whenever any Ministry is invited and had to do power point presentation, the Ministry would bring along its team that operates its projector for presentation.

But Copper reminds his colleague that Mr. Brown is in the Senate to do the work of the people of Maryland and not to work for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He urges that Sen. Brown wants to work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he should "tell the President to appoint you."

"But as a senator, you are working for the people of your county," Cooper continues.

The Margibi County Senator says Sen. Cooper is the head of the Senate's committee on Internal Affairs, but that doesn't give him the right to work for the Ministry of Internal Affairs when the Ministry appeared to do its presentation to the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf says some of the county service centers lack water and electricity, noting that since the Weah - led government took over, funding has been made available to settle these challenges in the various counties.

According to him, the county service centers have raised about LD$69 million and over US$1m.

Mr. Sirleaf reports that the centers are helping the people in the counties because they will not come to Monrovia to do business registration anymore.

He notes that since the Local Government Act was signed into law on September 19, 2018, there has been delay in the implementation because of funding. He notes that USAID has been written and it has agreed to work with the Ministry.