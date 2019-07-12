Liberia: Mayors Koijee, Taylor to Appear Before House

Monrovia and Paynesville City Mayors Jefferson Koijee Pam Belcher Taylor are expected to appear before the House's committees on Health and Mines and Energy to address the untidiness of the two cities.The two city mayors are expected to provide a way forward as to how the House can help in mitigating these rising health threats.

They were invited by the House following a communication written by Montserrado County District #4 Rep. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, informing plenary of the situation.

According to Rep. Dennis, the increasing disorder of health hazard in these two cities poses a serious threat to the good health of the people and as such there should be a remedy to the emerging health threat.

Dennis says the Paynesville city dump site which is located in Whein town is filled with dirt, thereby creating unsaved environment for the public.

To avoid health hazard, she suggests that it would be appropriate for all dump sites in Montserrado County to be relocated.In recent weeks, there has been public criticism about the handling of solid waste in the capital, Monrovia and Paynesville.

The MCC indicated a few days ago that it had stepped up its game by introducing 'isolated' sites for waste disposal, to safeguard public health in central city and other populous environs.