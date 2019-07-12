Mozambique: Cabo Delgado War Continues

The insurgency continues in Cabo Delgado. In 10 days, 28 people were killed. (Carta de Mocambique, AIM 3,4,8 July)

There were two attacks in Palma district. On 27 June in Ntoli 10 people were decapitated and houses burned. On 26 June the village of Quissungule was attacked, with 11 deaths. For the first time, the majority of the victims were foreigners. Of the 11 people killed, nine were Tanzanian and two were Mozambican. Six Tanzanians and two Mozambicans were injured.

On 5 July Nambo village, in Macomia district, was attacked. There were no fatalities and villagers fled into a nearby mangrove forest. The raiders burnt down most of the huts and tents where the villagers had been living since Macomia was struck by cyclone Kenneth on 25 April. They also stole food aid distributed to the cyclone victims.

On 4 July in Chamala, Miangelewa, Muidumbe district insurgents entered at 10.00 when the villagers were bringing in their rice harvest. They beheaded three men, and raped the wife of one of these victims.

On 3 July in Lijungo village, Nangade district, the attack occurred at 19.00; the insurgents killed four people (including polices), and wounded a further three. This attack was claimed by The Islamic State (IS) in an online statement. Zitamar notes that here is clearly close enough coordination for IS to accurately claim the location of an attack two days after it took place.

On 2 July Nambija 2 was attacked and the village burned.

The public prosecutor’s office in Cabo Delgado has charged 36 people - including Tanzanians and Burundians - of participating in the insurgency in the province and of trying to establish an Islamic state that stretches into southern Tanzania. Since the attacks started in October 2017, around 300 people have faced charges, of which more than 100 have been acquitted. (Lusa 9 July)

Mozambique’s secret service (SISE, Servicos de Informacao e Seguranca do Estado) asked the Maputo city government and Muslim leaders to map mosques in the capital. "SISE asked us to map mosques because of the barbaric and criminal acts in Cabo Delgado, but it was concluded that the violence has no links with religious reasons," Cosme Nyusi, the municipal government’s director for justice, constitutional and religious affairs told Radio Mocambique. Nevertheless after further discussin it was agreed to provide a map of all religious facities in the city. (Lusa 3 July)

Carta de Mocambique (5 July) alleges that a deal was made with US intelligence in which the US did not oppose the return of Manuel Chang to Mozambique in exchange for the US being allowed to do detailed monitoring of Maputo mosques.