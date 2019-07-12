Liberia: Sen. Yallah Seeks VP Taylor's Support Ahead of 2020?

There are visible signs in Bong County that Sen. Henry Yallah might be seeking the support of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in the upcoming 2020 senatorial elections in the County.

Our Bong County Correspondent says relations between the two have improved drastically and that the two have become closer than ever before leaving the public to paint a picture that the senator might get support from the Vice President.

Sen.Yallah who has over the past been vocal on the Coalition for Democratic Change led government has taken another trend in recent weeks as he is seen in every corner of the county explaining the achievements of President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

Sen. Yallah is an Executive member of the People's Unification Party or PUP, a political party that supported the Standard Bearer of the former governing Unity Party Joseph NyumahBoakai in 2017 election.

The senator is said to have smoked a peace pipe with the Vice President in recent time ahead of soliciting her support.

Our Bong County Correspondent says Senator Yallah after the 2017 Presidential elections, was seen lambasting the citizens on why they voted the CDC government to power, but since he decided to solicit support from President Weah and Madam Taylor, his messages have completely changed and he is now praising the government like its official spokesperson.

An insider who begged not to be named said Senator Yallah usually calls the Vice President and some top officials of the CDC government asking for the support of the Party (CDC).

Our Source referenced the impeachment of former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, as the beginning of Senator Yallah's desire to seek favor from the officials of the CDC in an effort to gain relevant.

That led him to his support for the removal of Justice Ja'neh, an impeachment bill that was filed by Representatives Moses Acarous Moses and Thomas Fallah of the CDC.

Our Source said Sen.Yallah was again seen on Wednesday 10 July with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor during her private visit in the county.

Meanwhile, Sen. Yallah is yet to respond to concerns about is lobbying with the Vice President ahead of his 2020 bid. By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong County