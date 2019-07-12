Liberia: Mercy Crops Graduates Over Fifty in Bong

Bong County — Mercy Corps Liberia has graduated and certificated over fifty beneficiaries from its PROSPECTs program in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Prospects is implemented by Mercy Corps and is currently supported by the Swedish Embassy in Liberia, EXXON Mobile/NOCAL and Coca Cola Africa Foundation.

Prospects is a youth empowerment program which works with youth, businesses, government, education institutions and other service providers to support Liberian youth to be better positioned to take advantage of employment opportunities in order to gain economic and social empowerment.

Prospects combines direct service delivery with efforts to stimulate positive universal changes in terms of youths' role in the labor and job hiring markets.

The graduation ceremony which took place in Gbarnga, brought together, Executives of Mercy Corps, business representatives, members of the civil society and the media respectively.

Giving overview of the PROSPECTs program, Mercy Corps PROSPECTS Program Manager Nyema Richards extended gratitude to business centers for the employment of some participants who benefited recently from Mercy Corps program.

Mr. Nyema Richards stated that the program started in 2017 and is expected to end on October 2020, adding that they intend to target twenty thousand (20,000) young people in the Country.

The Mercy Executive recounted that at the moment, they have trained at -least eleven thousand (11, 0000) youths in Bong, and other counties of Liberia.

"Mercy Corps works with a range of partnerships to deliver specialized services. Mercy Corps partners with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to implement the National Cadet Program, through which promising youth undertake placements in government ministries" he said.

According to him, the program has worked across the full spectrum of youth demographics in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Bong counties and it is expected to expand into Nimba County.

Nyema Richards at the same time used the medium to call on the youthful populace to make used of their programs for the betterment of environments.

Also speaking at the end of the graduation exercise, two beneficiaries of the program, Emmanuel Harris and Betty Tutu- Girl King commended the management and staff of Mercy Corps for the training provided them.

Betty and Emmanuel on behalf of their colleagues promised to implement the knowledge and skills acquired from the training.