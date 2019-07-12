Liberia: Weah Arrives in Conakry for Two-Day State Visit

President George Manneh Weah arrived in the Guinean capital, Conakry, for a two-day official state visit on Thursday, 11 July.

The Executive Mansion says in a press release that President Weah and entourage were Thursday morning, 11 July met on arrival at the Gbessia International Airport in Conakry, by his Guinean counterpart, Prof. Alpha Conde, and an array of high-ranking officials of the Guinean Government and members of the diplomatic corps.

From the airport which lies parallel to the south shore of the Kaloum Peninsula approximately five kilometers from its tip, President Weah was accompanied to his hotel by President Conde to begin official business germane to the visit.

During his visit, President Weah will participate in several functions, including a visit to the Container Port, hold a tête-à-tête at the Palace of Sekhoutoureya and attend a formal decoration ceremony in the Presidential Palace Banquet Hall.

President Weah will then hold a closed door meeting with Prof. Conde.

The President's visit continues with bilateral discussions that will highlight issues of peace and security in the Mano River (MRU) Basin, as well as on trade and commerce, and the improvement of diplomatic ties between Liberia and Guinea.

President Weah, who is visiting Guinea for the first time since his ascendancy to the highest office of the land, recently stressed the need for direct flights between and among nations of the MRU and the ECOWAS sub-region to facilitate the free movement of citizens and goods.

Members of the President's delegation include Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, Jr., Defense Minister Daniel Ziahkhan, Minister of Justice, Cllr. Musa Dean, Minister of State Without Portfolio TrokonKpui, and Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Bill Tweahway among others.

While President Weah is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff, Nathaniel F. McGill, will act as chair of the cabinet in close consultations with the Vice President and via telephone contact with the President.--Press release