11 July 2019

Radio France Internationale

Algeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Algeria Overcome Cote d'Ivoire to Move Into Semi-Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Myers

Cairo — Algeria moved into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday night following a penalty shoot-out success over Cote d'Ivoire.

The match ended 1-1 after extra-time. Algeria opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sofiane Feghouli slotted past the Ivorian goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

The strike was virtually Algeria's first attempt at goal while Cote d'Ivoire had squandered three good chances. Jonathan Kodjia was guilty of one of the misses but he atoned for his sins when he rammed home the equaliser just after the hour mark.

Parity came 15 minutes after Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah thrashed a penalty onto the bar.

He eventually left the field to be replaced by Islam Slimani. He was one of four Algerians who scored in the shoot-out while Wilfried Bony missed his kick for the Ivorians.

Drama

That sequence set up Mohamed Youcef Belaili with the chance to fire his side into the country's first Cup of Nations semi-final since 2010 but he thrashed his kick onto the post.

Cote d'Ivoire skipper, Geoffrey Serey Die, could not exploit Belali's misfortune and take the shoot-out into sudden death. Serey Die hit the same post.

Algeria will play Nigeria in the semi-final on Sunday in Cairo.

Algeria

Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out Sees Algeria Through to AFCON Semis

Algeria claimed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Ivory Coast to secure a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.