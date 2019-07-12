Africa: MOE/IDDER Host Evidence to Action Conference & Exhibition, 2019

press release

Representatives from 14 countries from sub-Saharan Africa, including policymakers, researchers, economists, evaluators and professionals from various sectors of the economy, are in Ghana for a conference and exhibition dubbed: Evidence to Action 2019.

The two-day conference, which is on the theme: "Responsibility and Accountability: Strengthening Evidence Generation and Use in Support of Policy Reform and Development Agenda", provides the platform to identify and discuss accountability and responsibilities of stakeholders in the use of evidence to address developmental needs.

It is being organised by the International Centre for Evaluation and Development and hosted by the Office of the President, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation (MoE), Ghana and the Institute of Statistical, Social & Economic Research (ISSER) in partnership with Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Assets and Market Access (AMA Innovation Lab) and the Campbell Collaboration and Agricultural Technology Adoption Initiative (ATAI).

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the conference in Accra, yesterday, July 11, 2019, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, underscored the critical role of evidence in helping to deliver on the vision of A Ghana Beyond Aid.

Dr Bawumia said research and evidence were also important tools in the allocation of resources and the sequence of policy implementation, and condemned the culture of ignoring research evidence and recommendations to the detriment of socio-economic development.

He said it was the recognition of the importance of research evidence that the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation (MoE) was created by Government, adding that MoE was helping to implement Government's Flagship Programmes.

He disclosed that a sub-Regional Office of ICED would be established in Ghana as a platform for learning and sharing of experiences.

Dr Osei Akoto, Minister, MoE, expressed the hope that the conference would help strengthen the Ministry's capacity to meet the requirements of government.

In his remarks, Dr David Ameyaw, President and Chief Executive Officer, ICED, noted that the world had entered a development era shaped by the 2030 Agenda, United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the fourth industrial revolution, as well as accelerated societal changes driven by economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection.

These development agenda, Dr Ameyaw said, required evidence obtained from research to implement and expressed the hope that the conference's objectives would be met to propel action towards national development.

Welcoming participants to the conference, Prof. Felix Ankoma Asante, Director, ISSER, stressed the need to develop professional skills in the area of research, monitoring and evaluation for effective policy implementation to meet national and global development goals.

Hits: 31