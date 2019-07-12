Ghana: NTC Holds Staff Durbar

The Acting Managing Director of the New Times Corporation (NTC), Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, on Wednesday urged staff to put up their best performance in order to improve the fortunes of the corporation.

He urged the workers to eschew absenteeism and laziness and work hard to move the corporation forward.

Mr Adu-Owusu was speaking at a durbar organised by management of the NTC on Wednesday to interact with workers on the corporation's new direction and the way forward.

It brought together the leadership of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union, the local union, heads of editorial, accounts, circulation, security, marketing, administration and technical services departments.

Mr Adu-Owusu called on the workers to rededicate themselves to their duties and assignments in order to increase productivity and move the growth, progress and development of the corporation to the next level.

Mr John Lawson, Technical Services Manager, urged staff to reduce waste and work towards cutting down on cost of production.

Other management members present were Mr Alfred Koomson, Marketing Manager and Mrs Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo, acting Editor of The Spectator.

The NTC publishes the Ghanaian Times national daily and its weekend publication, The Spectator.