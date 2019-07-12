Ghana: J.B Danquah-Adu Murder Case - A-G Ordered to Properly Tender Medical Report

An Accra high court has ordered the Attorney-General (A-G) to properly tender the medical report of Daniel Asiedu, accused of killing Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah-Adu, the former Member of Parliament (MP) of Abuakwa North Constituency, in the Eastern Region.

The medical report of the accused was already tendered by Dr Sammy Ohene of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on June 27, 2019.

It is recalled that on June 3, 2019, the court presided by Justice George Boadi asked the prosecution to take the father and sister of Asiedu to the psychiatric hospital, to enable it complete mental assessment of the accused.

The order was made on the request of Mr Augustins Obour, counsel for the accused, who claimed that his client was mentally unsound.

However, the medical report indicated that Asiedu was sane and fit to stand trial.

A jury was expected to be empanelled yesterday, for the trial to begin, however, Mr Obour argued that the procedure by which the report was tendered by the prosecution on June 27, was "unusual".

He contended that pursuant to Section 61 of the Evidence Decree, the medical practitioner ought to have been sworn in before the report was tendered.

Mr Obour stated that he had few questions to ask Dr Ohene.

The late Abuakwa North MP, was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 8, 2016.

In May 2017, Asiedu and Vincent Bosoo, who were on trial for almost three years, were discharged, re-arrested and fresh charges preferred against them.

On February 6, 2019, the duo were committed to stand trial for the second time for the alleged murder of Mr Danquah-Adu.

Asiedu, also known as "Sexy Dondon", and Bosso, were both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu was separately charged with murder.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Conducting the committal at the district magistrate court, Ms Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney, said the state would call 11 witnesses and rely on 29 exhibits to prove its case.

She said on February 9, 2016, around 1a.m., the accused planned to go on a robbery spree, but due to misunderstanding, Bosoo did not partake in the robbery act.

According to Ms Batse, Asiedu went to the MP's house, robbed him of his three mobile phones and stabbed him (Mr Danquah-Adu) leading to his death.

Ms Batse said that Asiedu gave two of the phones to a repairer to unlock, but the repairer saw blood stains on the phone, and reported the matter to the police, and he was arrested.

The case had been adjourned to July 22, 2019.