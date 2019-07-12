Ghana: PNC Is Comatose - Bernard Mornah

The National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has accused the president of crippling the party by appointing its five-time presidential candidate, Dr Edward Mahama, as Ambassador-At-Large.

He explained that Dr Mahama, as the leader of the party, represented the soul of the party, and his appointment by the president rendered the medical doctor-politician incapable of working for the PNC.

"We haven't had a national executive committee meeting to discuss party matters since his [Dr Mahama's] appointment, I remember we sent him a message that there was going to be a NEC meeting but he replied that he wasn't aware of the meeting and it should be called off," Mr Mornah fumed.

As Ambassador-At-Large, Dr Mahama has been made a diplomat of the highest rank, with special duties, and can represent the country anywhere internationally but Mr Mornah indicated that, "Dr Mahama's appointment by the president is working against the PNC, the leader of your party represents the soul of the party, when the leader is captured, the party is gone, President Nana Akufo-Addo is collapsing the PNC with the appointment.

"Even when he was going for the appointment, he didn't inform the party, we were unaware of his appointment until we heard about it in the media," Mr Mornah lamented -classfmonline.com