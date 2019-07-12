South Africa: Simbine Faces Powerful Line-Up in Monaco

Cape Town — African champion Akani Simbine will feature in a battle for supremacy against some of the fastest athletes in the world on Friday night, after being named in the men's 100m line-up for the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

Simbine, lying in a tie for seventh place in the IAAF Diamond League series standings in the short sprint event, will enter the blocks against a packed field.

All eight men in the line-up have dipped under 10 seconds in their careers, while five of them have done so this season, including Simbine, so fast times are on the cards if the conditions are suitable.

Aside from Simbine, the field also includes the likes of American athletes Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles, as well as Nigerian speedster Divine Oduduru and Ivorian sprinter Arthur Cisse.

The men's 100m race is scheduled to start at 9.35pm.

"Simbine has all what other guys have in the field. He has to stick his neck out and show that he is equal to the other athletes," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

"We know that his coach has done phenomenal work and their strategy and tactics are bearing fruits.

"It is going to be a great test at what level his preparation for the IAAF World Championships is right now."

Sport24