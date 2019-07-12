South Africa: Concerns Growing Over Missing Autistic Cape Town Brothers

Concern is growing over the welfare of two autistic brothers who went missing in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Monday.

According to Dessie Rechner, director at the Pink Ladies, the two brothers - Sisa and Takatsho Mangola, aged 15 and 9 - can't speak.

They were last seen playing outside their home around 15:00 on Monday.

"Their mother was inside cleaning while they were playing. She checked on them once and they were still there, but the second time she went out, they were gone," Rechner told News24.

"We don't know what happened or why.

"We are concerned that they are out on the street, because of their medical background. If they can't speak, they can't ask for food or anything. People are unfortunately also inclined to be aggressive toward people with disabilities," Rechner said.

At the time of their disappearance, Sisa was wearing a maroon shirt, navy/lime shorts and black slip-ons. Takatso was wearing a blue shirt and white pyjamas with blue stripes and was barefoot.

Anyone with information about the siblings' whereabouts should contact Sergeant Jacobs at the Nyanga SAPS on 060 740 5007, or Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882.

News24