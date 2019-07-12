12 July 2019

Malawi: Shake Up in Malawi Police Service - Norman Moved From Fiscal to CID

By Osman Faiti

Inspector General of Malawi Police Service (MPS) Rodney Jose has transferred some top officers within the service, with Fiscal Police officer-in-charge Isaac Norman being moved to Criminal Investigative Department (CID) headquarters.

A communication which Nyasa Times has seen, indicates Norman will serve as deputy director at CID.

Police boss has elevated deputy head at Fiscal, Gerald Chiwanda to the rank of officer-in-charge. He will be deputised by Felix Neyeja, who was under Lilongwe Fiscal Police.

Besides the changes at Fiscal police, several officers especially in the Central, Eastern and Southern Region have been moved around.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the transfers were "normal" in the police service and are at the discretion of police management.

Kadadzera, however, played down assertions that Nomran had been 'demoted', arguing he was OC [Officer-in-charge] at Fiscal Police which is just a section in the CID. But now he is second-in-command of CID nationwide, therefore, the insinuation that he is demoted is incorrect because the new posting is a promotion.

This is the first major shake-up in the police service since President Peter Mutharika was re-elected in May elections.

