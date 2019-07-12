South Africa: Finding the Best Local Cheese in Joburg

analysis

In Linden, we find Tangy Chèvre with a chalky finish. Creamy, buttery rounds of Brie. Sharp aged Cheddar that crumbles as you slice. We all have a favourite, but there's one little shop in Joburg that stocks almost every local fromage. Say cheese to Linden's Cheese Gourmet.

Cheese Gourmet is a well-known gem in the Linden suburbs. This charming shop, located on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 7th Street, has become a landmark in the area.

In the age of supermarkets and convenience shopping, owners Joanna and Brian Dick have managed to build a successful speciality store that primarily sells one product: cheese.

We're not talking about any old cheese... the shop is home to over 140 different cheeses, from 45 South African farms. Their selection features fresh varieties like mozzarella and burrata, packaged cheeses like Camembert and Chèvre, and a bounty of harder cheeses like Provolone, Gouda, and Huguenot.

Almost every cheese in the shop is locally sourced. They stock just three imported cheeses (including an aged parmesan) but the team make sure to stock local equivalents for customers to choose from. In fact, their bestseller is not an imported French Brie, but rather our local Dalewood Brie...