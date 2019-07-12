South Africa: Washington Rejects Ramaphosa's Jibe That It Is 'Jealous' of Huawei's 5G Technology

analysis

The United States says that it can get the same 5G technology that Huawei has developed from 'trusted' telecom companies that are not subject to a repressive government that carries out widespread surveillance on its citizens.

The US Government has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's criticism that it has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company Huawei's 5G technology because it is "jealous" of Huawei's superiority and not for security reasons as it claims.

Huawei's 5G technology was not superior or unique and the US was able to access the same technology through "trusted" companies, such as Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericsson and South Korea's Samsung, said Robert Strayer, US deputy assistant secretary of State for cyber and international communications and information policy.

He also explained that the US was banning Huawei's 5G technology because the company had no power to resist the Chinese government demands for it to help the state with cyber espionage.

Strayer was briefing global media in a telephone conference from Washington on Thursday 11 July 2019.

Last week at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Ramaphosa, reportedly after lobbying from SA's four major telecom operators, backed the Chinese government in its row with the US over Washington's ban...