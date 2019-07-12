South Africa: Five North West Cops Arrested for Corruption

An anti-corruption investigation unit has arrested five police officers in North West for corruption.

The officers were arrested separately on Thursday at their workplaces in Jouberton, Klerksdorp and Vryburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the first person to be arrested was a 52-year-old warrant officer, attached to Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU).

"It is alleged that the warrant officer solicited R3 000 from a vehicle owner, in exchange for releasing of a vehicle that was seized in January for an inquiry. Consequent to the R800 payment to the suspect, the matter was reported to the police for investigations.

"The suspect was arrested and briefly appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court. He was granted R 2000 bail and will reappear in court on August 15."

Mokgwabone said, in the second case, two other officers working at Khuma police station were arrested on Thursday for corruption. It is alleged that they took R1 500 from a motorist in January this year.

"According to information available at this stage, a motorist was driving his vehicle when he knocked down a pedestrian in January 2019. At the time of the incident, the matter was not reported to the police, as it was apparent that the pedestrian was not injured. However, upon realising that she was injured, the pedestrian [later] reported the incident to the police.

"The suspects, who are both constables, traced and found the motorist in Khuma. They allegedly demanded R2 000 and threatened the motorist with arrest and seizure of his vehicle. In order to avoid the arrest, the motorist allegedly gave them R1 500."

Mokgwabone said the two constables, aged 43 and 52, were each granted R500 bail and their case was postponed until July 24.

In the third case of corruption, two officers aged 39 and 49, working at the Vryburg police station were arrested on Thursday morning.

The officers - a warrant officer and reserve constable - briefly appeared in the Atamelang Magistrate's Court, where they were granted R2 000 bail each.

The two policemen are expected to appear again in court on August 21.

"The two suspects' apprehension follows an investigation into allegations that they demanded and took R600 and R700 from tuck shop owners in Madibogo village in October 2018. It is alleged that the pair conducted inspections for expired goods at two tuck shops in the village.

"Although they did not find expired goods on the shelves, the suspects demanded payments from the tuck shop owners on condition that they will not be arrested," said Mokgwabone.

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit for bringing to book members for corruption.

