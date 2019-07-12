South Africa: 'Boere Houghton' Comes Into Its Own

analysis

No longer 'Boere Houghton', today Linden with its wide, tree-lined avenues is a cosmopolitan culinary hub in the mould of Parkhurst, Melville and Parktown North.

Linden, called "Boere Houghton" not so long ago, still has a charming small-town feel, even though the high streets of 7th Street and 4th Avenue now boast a number of eateries. Van Der Linde restaurant is the acknowledged cherry on top of the Linden tree.

Not too far from Van Der Linde you'll find a slew of other cool spots, including A la Bouffe with its French fare by chef-patron Romuald Denesie, with a pedigree that includes working in Michelin-starred French restaurants; Emma Chen's cool noodle bar PRON, the pastries and coffees at The Argentinian, and the on-trend and popular Fat Zebra.

Van Der Linde restaurant's Amori Burger was raised in an Afrikaans household; her sweetest memories are that of life on the family farm in North West, and certainly, food.

"After I had left home, December holidays were always spent on the farm. We were constantly busy: milking cows in the mornings, for instance; harvesting veggies. I can still smell the biscuits we'd bake after breakfast. Then there were...