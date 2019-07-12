South Africa: Kohler Barnard Says Allegations Against Her Are Untrue - DA Colleague Mbhele Supports Her

analysis

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard testified in the Equality Court that there is evidence to prove her remarks were non-discriminatory, and her colleague, Zakhele Mbhele -- DA shadow minister of police at the time - supports her claim.

After months of delays, the Equality Court finally heard Dianne Kohler Barnard's testimony in the unfair discrimination case laid against her.

On Thursday, 11 July, she told the court that the allegations labelling her as racist, sexist and xenophobic were untrue as the statements she made at a DA workshop in 2018 were based on fact rather than "personal opinion".

"There's no point in expressing personal opinion on crime," she said.

Kohler Barnard, who was the deputy shadow minister of police at the time the workshop took place, said she was simply relaying information gathered from an oversight visit to Limpopo, crime statistics and media reports.

"It is not my job to agree, it is my job to relay info as it is related to me," she told the court.

She is alleged to have made remarks suggesting that Zimbabweans were "predisposed to murder", that "women are stupid" for falling victim to cyber-crime and that black children in KwaZulu-Natal were responsible for...