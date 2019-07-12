Tanzania: Yvonne Chaka Chaka to Perform At Ziff Tonight

Zanzibar — South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka will this evening perform at the 22nd edition of the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) which ends on Sunday under the theme 'The New Dawn'.

In an interview with The Citizen, Ziff director Firdoze Bulbulia said Chaka Chaka will entertain the festival as thanks giving to the kindly and loving people of the Island.

"Yvonne is here on humanitarian grounds, festival goers and the general public is aware that she is here, so we felt it wouldn't be a good thing for them to go without having a taste of her music which has always entertained Africa," said Bulbulia

This will be the first time that Yvonne performs in Zanzibar and her performance at the Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe) is set to last for only half an hour.

While in Zanzibar Chaka Chaka has held several workshops involving both musicians and filmmakers during the week.