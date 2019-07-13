South Africa: Sindiso Magaqa Murder Trial Set Down for October

The trial of the men accused of murdering former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa is set to start in Scottburgh in October, KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Magaqa survived an ambush after being shot on July 13, 2017, but died in September of the same year as a result of his injuries. He was 35.

The trial of the men accused of the attack is expected to start on October 14 and is set to last until November 8.

Magaqa had been in politics from a young age, serving the league in many capacities, including chairperson of the party's Harry Gwala branch and deputy provincial chairperson of the league.

He was among a group of ANC leaders who faced disciplinary action in 2012. They included current EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, and current ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Fellow league member Ronald Lamola, the current justice and correctional services minister, was also sanctioned, but went on to open his own law practice.

Born in a remote area of KwaZulu-Natal, Magaqa had been a project manager for the Umzimkhulu municipality.

At the time of his death, he was a ward councillor in the area.

Former police officer Sibonelo Myeza, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane face murder and attempted murder charges.

The case was being heard in the Mzimkulu Magistrate's Court but was transferred to Scottburgh.

Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe previously appeared alongside the other accused, but had charges against him provisionally withdrawn in March. Charges against co-accused municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana were also withdrawn.

Umzimkhulu councillors Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi-Msiya were also wounded on the day of Magaqa's shooting.

