South Africa: Time Square Casino Says Its Security Personnel Did Try to Stop Alleged Racist Attack

Time Square Casino in Tshwane has disputed the version of events reported in the media over an alleged racist attack involving a South African model on its premises in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The casino confirmed that an altercation had taken place around 04:00 on Thursday and said its security personnel had tried to break it up.

This comes after The Sowetan reported that South African model Mirriam Ngomani was with her fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner at Time Square in Menlyn when a white man, believed to be in his 20s, took issue with their display of affection, as they were holding hands.

The man was pulled away, but the couple and alleged attacker crossed paths once more when they were leaving the casino around 03:00.

The couple was attacked, which allegedly resulted in Ngomani's left leg being broken and her fiancé passing out.

Zehetleitner told the Sowetan that nobody had intervened during the incident.

"We are still reviewing all the CCTV footage for our internal investigation, but we vehemently refute the version of the incident as previously reported.

"Security followed protocol, and video footage reveals that Time Square Close Protection Officers reacted immediately. At least seven officers intervened to stop the fight," Time Square general manager Brett Hoppe said in a statement on Friday.

The casino said the footage would be handed over to the police.

The couple indicated that they had given statements to police following the incident.News24 has tried to get comment from Tshwane police. It will be added once received.

