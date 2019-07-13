Botswana: Man in Custody for Possession of 65 Cellphones

Moshupa — Police in Moshupa have appealed to members of the public to go and view 65 mobile phones, which were seized from a 34-year-old man of Jerusalema ward.

In an interview, station commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki said the man was raided after a tip-off from a member of the public.

"We are pleading with the public to come and identify the phones as this will help us with investigations," he said, indicating that the man was still in custody.

Supt Ramoseki said the police had been on the hunt for the suspect, following a number of incidents where people's cellphones were stolen in the village.

"The culprit has failed to satisfactorily account for being in possession of such items," he said.

He noted that they were also in the process of contacting those who had previously reported their cellphones stolen, noting however that some might not have reported.

Meanwhile, Supt Moseki said there was a challenge of gangsters who terrorised the residents at night and therefore pleaded for support and cooperation of the public to combat such crime.

He also advised neighbours to inform each other of their whereabouts, adding that there had been incidents where neighbours saw some occurrences but could not assist since they were not aware that their neighbours were not around.

BOPA