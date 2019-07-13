South Africa: SA Wheelchair Tennis Ace Knocked Out At Wimbledon

Photo: Clément Bucco-Lechat/Wikimedia Commons

Kgothatso Montjane, 2011 SA Sportswoman of the Year, with a disability

Cape Town — South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane's run at Wimbledon came to an end with a straight-set defeat by defending champion Diede de Groot in London on Friday.

Montjane and De Groot were meeting for the second consecutive semi-final clash at the All England Club, with the Dutch top seed proving her dominance once again winning 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the final.

Montjane, who had been bidding to become the first black African woman to reach the Wimbledon final, defeated Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock on her way to the last four stages.The 33-year-old's Wimbledon campaign is over for another year but the world No 7 could take pride in her sizzling performance against the German world No 5.

The Limpopo native staged a valiant display in the doubles semi-final with Ellerbrock but suffered a 7-5 6-2 defeat to the second seeds Marjolein Buis from the Netherlands and Italian Giulia Capocci.

Sport24