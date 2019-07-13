Malawi: President Mutharika Warns Demonstrators Against Vandalizing of National Infrastructure

Blantyre — President Prof. Peter Mutharika has issued a warning to deal with anyone found vandalizing national infrastructure in the name of demonstrations.

The President made the remarks on Friday during the Victory Parade by thousands of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers in Blantyre which was led by the Vice president who is a Campaign Director for the Party, Everton Chimulirenji.

The parade which started at DPP Regional Offices to Clock Tower then Sanjika Palace witnessed thousands of DPP supporters clad in blue regalia chanting songs in celebrating the victory of Mutharika in the highly contested May 2l Tripartite elections.

Addressing the multitudes of DPP supporters, Mutharika said he is pleased to note that the supporters paraded the street of Blantyre city without vandalizing any infrastructure let alone smashing any vehicle.

"I am so happy that DPP supporters have conducted peaceful parade. This is the kind of match that Malawi wants. Yes, I understand that everyone has a right to exercise his opinion through demonstration but we should bear in mind that while we are exercising our right, we should not infringe upon the rights of others.

"For instance, vandalizing schools, hospitals or road infrastructure denying others access to such services. This is wrong and if anyone found doing this the law will take its course (ndimunyenyanyenya)," Mutharika said.

He added that, "for your own information, these demonstrations protesting the 20l9 elections is meaningless because observers from different countries already declared the elections as free, fair and credible. Besides, they even commended Malawi Elections Commission (MEC) for managing well the elections."

The Malawi president therefore said his government would continue initiating different programmes and policies to move the nation from poverty to prosperity.

"When I was conducting the campaign, I reiterated that people should choose progressive or retrogressive development. Gladly people chose progressive development that is why, I emerged the winner in the elections. Now, it is time to implement such developmental activities to transform the livelihoods of Malawians and nation at large.

"In view of this, tomorrow, I will be launching the construction of Muloza-Chiringa road which will be followed by the opening of Chitakale Phalombe-Jali-Zomba road in Mulanje," he disclosed.

Mutharika called for unity of purpose among people regardless of political affiliations to build the country in all spheres of development for the betterment of future generation.

DPP Secretary General, Geizelder Jeffrey described the match as an exemplary parade in the eyes of opposition leaders.

She thanked Mutharika for keeping his promise to develop the nation in all aspects of development.