Sudan Junta, Opposition to Discuss Constitutional Declaration Tomorrow

Khartoum — Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) have agreed fully on the political declaration that defines all the transitional bodies.

This was announced in a press statement in the early hours of Friday at the Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum by the African Union envoy Mahammed Hassan Lebatt, in the presence of the Ethiopian mediator Mahmoud Drir, according to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

"The two sides met today at the Corinthia Hotel in a third round of negotiations held in a brotherly, constructive, and responsible atmosphere," he said.

Lebatt added that the TMC and the AFC also agreed to meet on Saturday to study and ratify the second document, which is the Constitutional Declaration.

Document of Agreement delayed

On July 5, the TMC and the AFC came to an agreement on the make-up of the proposed Sovereign Council.

The presentation of the draft Document of Agreement has been expected for several days, however 'technical issues' have delayed its finalisation.