13 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari, Atiku Speak On Murder of Afenifere Leader's Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on July 12, the deceased was "reportedly shot Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers."

The president prayed that "God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss."

He also directed security agencies to "swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time."

Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also tweeted on his handle, @atiku, on learning of the killing of Mrs Olakunrin, on Friday.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Chairman of Afenifere. This is one death too many. I call on the security services to initiate speedy and thorough investigations to bring her killers to book and stem the epidemic of insecurity in our land.

Reuben Fasoranti

"My prayers and deep compassion go to Chief Reuben Fasoranti, his family and the entire membership of Afenifere. My family and I stand shoulder to shoulder with you at this trying time, even as we pray for the repose of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin's soul. Peace must return to Nigeria, by every means possible. Enough of this. Enough of this!"

Mrs Olakunrin was shot dead on Friday while travelling in Ondo State. The police have promptly commenced investigations into the murder but Afenifere has blamed armed herdsmen for the menace.

