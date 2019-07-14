14 July 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: World Bank Suspends South Sudan Firm Over Graft Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anita Chepkoech

The World Bank has sanctioned a construction and general trade company based in South Sudan for 15 months over allegations of corruption while undertaking the Uganda Teacher and School Effectiveness Project.

At the same time, the Bank announced a 24-month sanction of India-based SAI Consulting Engineering Ltd over alleged fraud in three projects in Africa.

The $33 million project that has landed the Sudanese firm, Universal for General Construction and Trading Company, in trouble was financed by the Global Partnership for Education through the World Bank to help the Ugandan government to improve the standards in primary education.

The grant would go towards constructing in 138 schools in 31 districts; classrooms, functioning girls' and boys' toilets and access to water in the needy schools as well as improving teacher effectiveness. These schools were selected through a combined needs and effort-based assessment.

The three-year project would benefit more than eight million pupils from new textbooks; a million pupils from improved teacher effectiveness in early grade reading teaching; 112,000 others from new classrooms and another 80,000 from trained childhood caregivers.

They would also retrain about 20,800 teachers in primary schools on early grade reading.

Universal is alleged to have used an undeclared agent to prepare a false certificate for a bid on a school construction component of the project.

The certificate substantially and falsely inflated a prior contract's true value. The company did not ultimately win the contract.

The debarment of the Universal announced on July 10, makes the Juba-based construction giant unqualified to participate in World Bank-financed projects for the given time.

South Sudan

African Union Renews Bid for Direct Kiir, Machar Talks

An Africa Union taskforce on restoring peace in South Sudan says broad political engagement with President Salva Kiir… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
South Sudan
Business
External Relations
East Africa
Legal Affairs
International Organisations
Company
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
'Set Your Ovaries Free', Magufuli Tells Tanzania Women
'Set Your Ovaries Free', Magufuli Tells Tanzania Women
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.