14 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: APGA National Chairman Loses Daughter, 27

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, on Friday, lost her last daughter, Chineye Amaechi, nee Oye, who died at the age of 27.

A family source claimed Chineye died Friday afternoon at about 2pm at a private hospital in Lekki, Lagos, after she was allegedly diagnosed of typhoid and malaria.

But the family source hinted that her death might have arisen from misdiagnosis and poor treatment by the hospital, which according to the source did not take her medical history into account when attending to her.

Survived by her husband, a set of twins, parents and immediate siblings, her remains had since been deposited at a morgue in Lagos, pending when burial plans are put in place.

