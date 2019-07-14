14 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obaseki Pledges to Promote Girl-Child Education

By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin City — Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said his administration is committed to the education and protection of the girl-child, noting that holistic reforms in basic education would propel children in the state to realise their full potential.

He said this at the 2019 Malala Day observed by the United Nations and its organs to celebrate the courage and bravery of Ms. Malala Yousafzai, who promoted gender equality in education in defiance to attacks by the Taliban in her native country, Pakistan.

Obaseki said Malala's cause mirrors the commitment of the state government to a radical change in education that places all children on an equal learning pedestal and also protects girl children from violence and other untoward actions that impinge on their education.

He said" "We are very committed to basic education development in the state and have demonstrated this with the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, which is yielding impressive results.

"Together with this, we have championed a campaign against those who abuse female children and deprive them of the opportunity to go to school and learn to better themselves."

He said efforts taken by the state government in this direction include the enactment of laws that protect children and other vulnerable people in society, notably the Child Rights Law; the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law and others.

He explained that the state government "is determined to ensure that the girl-child feels safe and confident to compete with her peers across the globe.

"This is why we are expanding the Edo-BEST programme to include more children in junior secondary schools so that more children will have the opportunity to learn from the improved pedagogy and digital approach to teaching."

