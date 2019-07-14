14 July 2019

Radio France Internationale

Africa: Senegal and Tunisa Fight to Quell Thirst for Achievement

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
AFCON 2019: Tunisia vs Senegal.
By Paul Myers

Cairo — Senegal and Tunisia, Africa's two highest ranked teams, enter their Cup of Nations semi-final on Sunday in Cairo with the tag of perennial underachievers.

The Tunisians have not played in a last four match since they won the title in 2004 while Senegal have not featured in a semi-final since 2006.

Nearly a decade and a half after their last parades, both coaches have highlighted the yearning in the respective countries for glory.

"I'm aware of the significance of reaching the semi-final," said Tunisia boss Alain Giresse. "It's almost become something of an obsession so its's a relief to be in the semis but there's more to do."

Giresse, 66, who coached Senegal between 2013 and 2015, said his experience of their players would not give his side any particular advantage.

Detail

"If the result was about what I know of their players that would be absolutely great," said Giresse. "But that's not the case. Yes, I know them personally. But I know what they can do on the field."

More on This

Idrissa Gana Gueye played under Giresse and the Everton midfielder has become one of the key performers in Aliou Cissé's teams. The 29-year-old scored a superb goal to fire Senegal past Benin in the quarter-final.

It was his fourth international strike and his form at the Cup of Nations has followed impressive performances at the World Cup.

"We're a side that is getting better gradually," said Cissé. "We very close to winning our first Cup of Nations trophy. That gives us hope but the most difficult challenges await us. We're two steps away. It's close but very far."

Growth

Senegal have been the more imperious of the sides in the journey to the semi-final. They lost to Algeria in the group stages but since that defeat on 27 June, they have beaten Tanzania, Uganda and Benin.

"My absolute dream is to help Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations. That would surpass even winning the Champions League with Liverpool," said Senegal striker Sadio Mané, who has scored three goals in the tournament.

"We have to accept being among the favourites. All four semi-finalists are quality sides and all can go on and win this competition."

Tunisia drew their three Group E games to finish behind Mali. They needed a penalty shoot-out to see off an overconfident Ghana side before outclassing Madagascar in the last eight.

"It's pretty special to be facing Senegal," said Giresse. "But it's a personal thing that only concerns me. It won't factor into the preparation of the Tunisian players."

More on This

The Lions of Teranga, Eagles of Carthage to Clash in AFCON Semi-Final

Tunisia reached their first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final since 2004 as they ended Madagascar's fairytale run. Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Senegal
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Africa
North Africa
Tunisia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
'Set Your Ovaries Free', Magufuli Tells Tanzania Women
'Set Your Ovaries Free', Magufuli Tells Tanzania Women
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.