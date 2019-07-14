Liberia: President Weah's Guinea Trip Cements Ties, Assures Mutual Development

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah and entourage on Saturday, July 13, 2019 returned to the nation's Capital, Monrovia following a highly successful two-day state visit to the Guinea capital Conakry. During the visit, President Weah and Professor Alpha Conde were locked up in long friendly discussions after which their respective Foreign Ministers--Gbehzohngar Findley and Mamadi Toure of Liberia and Guinea respectively--signed a Communique which, among other things, set up a joint technical working group to work out details for harnessing peace, security and trade and commerce between the two countries.

Presidents Weah and Conde mandated their respective Minsters to work at the bilateral level to ensure the efficient implementation of the memorandum of understanding concerning the transportation of natural resources from Guinea, executed on October 25, 2013 by the Heads of the two countries. The implementation agreement has to be discussed and finalized later on August 31, 2019.

Doing so, the Liberian and Guinean governments expressed their willingness for the establishment of an airline to serve the Mano River Union countries, to ensure the efficient implementation of the memorandum of understanding concerning the transportation of natural resources from Guinea, executed on October 25, 2013 by the Heads of the two countries. The two heads of state highlighted the enormous economic opportunities offered by the two respective countries, encouraging the economic operators of Guinea and Liberia to enhance their cooperation, to strengthen and diversify the strategic partnership existing between two countries.

They also requested their respective Ministers to initiate the Cooperation between the two countries in the field of English and French languages training and to start discussions within the Cooperation framework for the efficient use of ports of the two countries. The two Presidents appreciated courageous reforms undertaken in their respective countries for improving conditions of their populations and at the sub-regional level, they hailed the recent decision of ECOWAS to adopt a single currency (ECO) for the members states of the same organization.

At the African Union level, the two Heads of State, as convinced Pan-Africanists, expressed their commitment to defend and promote the continent benefits and appreciated the consolidated views of the African Union Heads of State, aiming to speak in one single voice on all regional and international issues. At the invitation from the President of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde, President Weah led a senior Government delegation to Conakry, Guinea on Thursday, July 11, 2019 for the visit that was aimed at strengthening the friendly, fraternal and bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Weah described the visit, which was characterized by and held under a perfect atmosphere of hospitality and mutual understanding as successful and rewarding. "Our discussions with mutual respect, witnessed fruitful exchanges on various sectors, particularly on mine, justice, transport, defense and security, education and private investments," the Liberian Leader said, adding that he and his Guinean counterpart recommitted themselves to ensuring peace and security, enhance bilateral ties and to create and avenue conducive for movement of their respective people and goods. The President said it was important for "our people and the region that we strengthen our strategic partnership and build on the efficient handling of regional geopolitical realities and exploitations of economic opportunities for the mutual interest of the two countries."

The Liberian leader and delegation were met on arrival by an array of senior Government officials including the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, who held the fort in the President's absence.