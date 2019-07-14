14 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Appears Unfazed in Twitter Video Ahead of Zondo Commission Appearance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

Former president Jacob Zuma appears to be relatively unfazed ahead of his highly anticipated appearance before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

Zuma shared a video on his popular social media, twitter page where he mocks the famous "Zuma must fall" chant that went viral during a nationwide demonstration against him in 2016.

Jill Hallett, her sister Joan Swanepoel, and lifelong friend Debbie Breedt dubbed themselves the "Zuma must go" nanas after a video of them, taken during the nationwide marches against Zuma, became a sensation, News24 earlier reported.

The former president in a tweet captioned "I thought I should brighten up your day" shared a clip of him dancing and chanting "Zuma must go" while he giggles away.

Zuma appeared to be clearly tickled by the chant that went viral in his name.

The Zondo commission is preparing tight security for the venue in Parktown, when Zuma appears allowing only 200 people inside the building, News24 reported.

"It has come to the attention of the commission that there may be large crowds of people who want to attend the hearings from Monday, July 15 to July 19," the commission noted in a statement.

Zuma has not clarified what he will place before the commission but he did tell the SABC that he would be present. This was after his son, Duduzane Zuma was acquitted in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of culpable homicide.

"Truthfully, I was called by the commission to come say my piece, so we will meet there," he said.

News24

South Africa

Diamond Deal - Famous Actor and Accomplices Head to Court

A famous South African actor on a hit TshiVenda soapie and his two accomplices will appear at the Booysen's Magistrates… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.