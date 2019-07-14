14 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Africa: Afcon 2019 - Senegal Defeat Tunisia, Qualify for Final

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: CAF Online
Senegal's national soccer team at the AFCON (file photo)
By Tunde Eludini

Senegal on Sunday qualified for the final of the African Cup of Nations after a 1-0 defeat of Tunisia.

The semi-final match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with both sides missing scoring chances.

The two teams also missed a penalty each in the second half of the encounter.

Senegal's only goal came in the first half of extra time through a Dylan Bronn own goal after a poor clearance by the Tunisian goalkeeper.

The goal was enough to secure victory for the Senegalese who will play the inner between Nigeria and Algeria in the AFCON 2019 final.

More details later...

More on This

Thrills, Spills, Own Goal Sees Senegal Sink Tunisia's Dream at AFCON 2019

Senegal's Lions of Taranga and Tunisia's Eagles of Carthage played a scintillating game of football worthy of a… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Tunisia
West Africa
Nigeria
Africa
North Africa
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.