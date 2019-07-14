Africa: Afcon 2019 - Senegal Defeat Tunisia, Qualify for Final

Photo: CAF Online

Senegal's national soccer team at the AFCON (file photo)

Senegal on Sunday qualified for the final of the African Cup of Nations after a 1-0 defeat of Tunisia.

The semi-final match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with both sides missing scoring chances.

The two teams also missed a penalty each in the second half of the encounter.

Senegal's only goal came in the first half of extra time through a Dylan Bronn own goal after a poor clearance by the Tunisian goalkeeper.

The goal was enough to secure victory for the Senegalese who will play the inner between Nigeria and Algeria in the AFCON 2019 final.

