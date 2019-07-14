14 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Algeria: AFCON - Algeria's Coach Belmadi Attacks Nigerian Journalist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algeria's national team coach, Djamel Belmadi, has lambasted Nigerian journalist, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke, for trying to compel him to speak on a matter that concerns referee.

The match in question is the encounter between Algeria and Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

A video on social media had shown Algerian star Ramy Bensebaini slapping himself in the face with Wilfried Zaha's hand, before falling to the floor clutching his head, during the quarter-finals tie between Algeria and Ivory Coast on Thursday.

AFCON: Our joy is more on defeating Cameroun, not winning the match - Gombe fans(Opens in a new browser tab)

But Mbaonu-Ezeoke during a pre-match press conference on Saturday, ahead of the semi-final s clash between Nigeria and Algeria described the behavior of Bensebaini as "terrible", a remark that did not go down well with Belmadi.

She asked the coach if that behavior was acceptable and whether he had spoken to the player about it.

The Algeria coach replied angrily saying: "I am not really sure that this is the place to talk about this.

"If you try to put pressure on us, it is not the right way. Try to win in another way, not this way.

"There is a referee for that, there is VAR for that, and it is not your job to talk about these things."

The antics of North African footballers have been one of the talking points in the build-up to semi-finals matches following the qualification of Tunisia and Algeria.

Nigeria

Nigeria's Super Eagles Bow Out as Algeria Goes Through to AFCON Final

Nigeria's Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Algeria's Desert Foxes. They will now meet Senegal's Lions of Teranga in the AFCON… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Media
North Africa
Algeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.