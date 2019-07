The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday lost to Algeria 1-2 in the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A last minute goal through a free kick by Riyadh Mahrez gave Algeria victory after Odion Ighalo had equalised for the Super Eagles.

William Troost-Ekong had conceded an own goal in the first half to give Algeria the lead.

Algeria will now face Senegal in the final while Nigeria will play Tunisia for third place in the 2019 AFCON being hosted by Egypt.

