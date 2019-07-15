12 July 2019

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

West Africa: EU's Federica Mogherini Urges Action On Terror Threat in Sahel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency/Flickr
Federica Mogherini, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
By Rebecca Staudenmaier

In an interview with DW, the EU's foreign policy chief warned that without enough support, terrorism could take hold in the Sahel region. "It's not only for us a problem, it's a problem for everybody," she said.

Federica Mogherini, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged the international community to contribute more in development and security in the Sahel during a visit to the region this week.

"It's really what can make the difference, because we face a terrorist threat," she told DW in an exclusive interview during her visit to Niger on Thursday.

She noted that if the state becomes less present in large parts of the Sahel, it could leave the door open for "Islamic State" (IS) terrorists to move in following defeats in Syria and Iraq.

"And we definitely do not want Daesh in another place where they can build their territorial power," she said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

Mogherini said that the EU is supporting efforts to combat terrorism and boost security in the region, carrying out training operations in Niger and Mali.

"It would also be good to have others on our side in doing this, because it's not only for us a problem, it's a problem for everybody," she said.

In addition to combating terrorism, the EU's top diplomat also implored other countries to join the EU in helping local governments fight climate change and boost economic and social developments.

Advice for successor

Mogherini, whose term as EU foreign policy chief will end in October, also offered up advice for her successor with regards to policy on the African continent.

"Africa is a big continent," she said, adding that it "first and foremost" needs economic development as well as digital infrastructure, good governance and human rights.

"So don't consider Africa only as a partner when it comes to migration. All this work needs to be sustained over the time," Mogherini said, referencing the EU's efforts to stem the flow of migration to Europe through a range of agreements with African countries.

"Don't think that if the numbers of the arrivals go down, then you can turn the page and move to other priorities. This is a continent that needs attention to be there for decades and centuries probably," she added.

The EU has taken in an increased interest in development and cooperation with African leaders in recent years, particularly in the Sahel region. Poverty and conflicts have displaced millions of people and are some of the main drivers of migration to Europe.

This interview was conducted by DW's Catherine Martens in Niger.

West Africa

Govt, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier

After the initial flop, Nigeria is exploring another opportunity of owning a national carrier in partnership with local… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
West Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Niger
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.