13 July 2019

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Egypt Opens Bent Pyramid to Tourists, Unveils New Archaeological Finds

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ivrienen/Wikimedia Commons
Pharaoh Sneferu's Bent Pyramid in Dahshur, Egypt in 2007.

The Egyptian government has opened an unusual pyramid to the public for the first time in decades. Its Antiquities Ministry also put on display a host of significant archaeological finds recently discovered in the area.

Egypt on Saturday opened a pair of ancient pyramids for the first time since 1965. Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters that tourists will now be able to enter the Bent Pyramid and another nearby pyramid, located roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital, Cairo.

The 79-meter-tall (259 feet) Bent Pyramid was built for the Fourth Dynasty founding pharaoh, Sneferu, around 2,600 B.C. It is considered unique for its two internal chambers. The Bent Pyramid and its satellite pyramid are situated in the royal necropolis of Dahshur, a part of the Memphis Necropolis.

The design of the Bent Pyramid is considered unusual, as its first 49 meters are built at a steep 54 degree angle before tapering off in the top section. El-Anany said it represents a transitional period of pyramid design between the Djoser Step Pyramid (2,667-2,648 B.C.) and the Meidum Pyramid (around 2,600 B.C.).

Sarcophogi and mummies on display

El-Anany also said that archaeologists had uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them containing mummies, along with the remains of an ancient wall -- all of which date back to the Middle Kingdom, roughly 4,000 years ago.

"Several stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi were found and some contain mummies in good condition," the Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

Archaeologists also presented a collection of funerary masks and tools for cutting stone that date from the Late Period (664-332 B.C.). The finds were made last year at the Dahshur necropolis during excavation work, which is set to continue.

The promotion of the Dahshur necropolis is part of the Egyptian government's push to attract more visitors to the region. The country's tourism industry has taken a significant downturn in the wake of the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime strongman Hosni Mubarak.

(AFP, AP, Reuters)

Egypt

There Is Still Honour in Letting Go

Hani Abou Rida, president of Egypt's national football association, did a curiously rare thing last weekend following… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Egypt
North Africa
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.