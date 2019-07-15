14 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - End of the Road for Ella, KimOprah

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
Ella and KimOprah take their last steps in the Big Brother Naija race.
By Vanessa Obioha

It was a surprising end to housemates Ella and Kimoprah's stay in the Big Brother Naija's House as they were evicted on tonight's show. They were the most nominated housemates alongside Sir Dee, Tacha and Mercy whom Frodd used his Veto Power on.

Sir Dee was the first to survive the chopping block before host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Ella to leave the house.

Initially, it was expected that only one housemate would be evicting the house but the enigmatic Big Brother informed the host that another housemate will be packing their bags home.

Visibly nervous, the remaining nominated housemates went through another tense moment with Ebuka who has an uncanny way of building suspense. At the mention of her name, Mercy was very excited that her stay in the house was not yet over. She received hugs and cheers from her fellow housemates, including Kimoprah who was yet to know her fate.

At the end of the night, it was the end of the road for Kimoprah. Her eviction affected some of the housemates, particularly Gedoni who seemed to be fighting back tears.

More on This

Putting up a bold front, Kimoprah said she would place a bet on Mike and Jeff to emerge the winner of this season. She also revealed that Ella was the only housemate she didn't get along with.

Ella and Kimoprah are the second group of housemates to leave the show. Last week saw Isilomo and Avala evicted after a game of chance.

There were some exciting revelations during the live show. Ebuka put some of the housemates in the hot seat, starting with a clip of Frodd breaking down when Esther turned down his offer to date her. Without mincing words, he asked Esther if she wasn't touched anyway by Frodd's years. Esther replied that she didn't know how to react that was why she kept a straight face. Then Jackye found herself in a tight corner when Ebuka asked her to reveal which of the housemates she suspected was fetish. After much circumventing, she disclosed that she suspected Tacha of using a talisman because of the anklets. Tacha quickly defended herself that it is just an ordinary adornment.

While Ike is yet to make up his mind on who he has true feelings for , Khafi was confident to confirm that her heart has been arrested by Gedoni. Diane on the other hand placed Sir Dee on the brother zone. The duo are very close and there are guesses that they may get closer in the house.

With Ella and Kimoprah's eviction tonight, only 17 housemates are left in the battle for the coveted N60 million grand prize. Sponsored by Bet9ja, the season four of the reality show is themed 'Pepper Dem' and so far, is leaving up to its theme with the colourful and spicy housemates who have been entertaining the continent in the past 14 days. This week will witness another drama and of course, possible housemates for eviction on next Sunday live eviction show.

More on This

Ella Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

Vivacious Big Brother Naija housemate, Victoria Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella, has been evicted from the reality TV… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.