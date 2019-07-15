13 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vera Sidika, Willy Paul-Alaine Drop New Songs After Publicity Stunts

By Rajab Zawadi

Socialite Vera Sidika and controversial Willy Paul played their fans pulling out publicity stunts to hype the release of their new songs 'Mimi' and 'Sado Mado' respectively.

A few days ago, the two caused abuzz on social media with their stunts.

Vera went first, sharing a picture of herself on Instagram looking darker than usual.

Many believed that Vera, who was once dark skinned, had turned black, again.

She captioned the picture: "Never be defined by your past, it was just a lesson not a life sentence. Feels good to be back!! Black don't crack."

'MIMI'

On Thursday, it turned out to be a prank as Vera released her second song 'Mimi' with part of the caption being an extract from the video of the song.

The stunt seemed to have worked as the video has since gathered over 128,000 in less than 24 hours.

In the case of Willy Paul, he got trending on social media two days ago when he lamented that Alaine had blocked him on her social handles and that she was no longer picking his calls.

He claimed that the reason was because she assumed he was having an affair with Tanzanian songbird Nandy.

Alaine kept the conversation going with a response that she can only be musical friends with Willy Paul.

On Friday, Willy Paul released his new track 'Sado Mado' featuring Alaine that has so far amassed over 90,000 views.

