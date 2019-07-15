13 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yvonne Chaka Chaka a Hit With Audience At ZIFF 2019

Zanzibar — South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka,on Friday July 12 evening showed why some have labled her the queen of African music at the 22nd edition of the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) after she performed several of her hits at the Ngome Kongwe.

Among the songs she sang included 'Motherland', 'Umqombothi' , "I'm in Love with a DJ", "I Cry for Freedom" and Mandela , these plus others got the audience singing along with her.

Early, before she performed, Yvonne called on the audience to see each other as equal because it is only through that, that Africa can develop.

Yvonne who was born at Dobsonville in Soweto and was the first African child to appear on South Africa Television in1981 through a talent programme called Sugar Shack.

Chaka Chaka begun singing at the age of 19 on 1985 after Phil Hollis of Dephon Records in Johannesburg discovered her talent and shortly after she released her album dubbed "I'm in Love with a DJ" which sold about 35,000 copies.

Some of Chaka Chaka songs which won different awards include "Burning Up", "Sangoma", "Who's The Boss", "Motherland", "Be Proud to be African", "Thank You Mr DJ", "Back on my Feet ", " Rhythm of Life "," Who's got the Power "," Bombani (Tiko Rahini), "Power of Afrika", "Yvonne and Friends" and "Kwenzenjani".

