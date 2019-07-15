South Africa: It's Z-Day At State Capture Inquiry for Jacob Zuma

Photo: @PresJGZuma/Twitter

On Sunday, Zuma tweeted a playful clip of himself limbering up with the "Zuma Must Fall" pointy-finger dance made famous by Jill Hallett, her sister Joan Swanepoel, and lifelong friend Debbie Breedt during a march in April 2017, calling on him to resign. He did the dance with the comment: "I thought I should brighten up your day."

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday, with the City of Johannesburg's metro police at the ready for the crowds of supporters and detractors who usually show up.

"The JMPD's role ... is to monitor the roads around the area where that commission will take place," said Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

He said that no roads were expected to be closed, and was not aware of any pre-planned marches or pickets.

Adding a little finger twirl and giggling, he did the little dance with the comment: "I thought I should brighten up your day."

Zuma resigned almost two years later as president on February 14, 2018.

However, the allegations of links to corruption via the Guptas have remained, and he may use his appearance at the inquiry, headed by Judge Raymond Zondo, to respond to them.

The commission stated on Saturday that it was expecting large numbers of people to attend on Monday, and has put certain contingencies in place.

The first 200 people will be allowed inside the venue, on a first-come-first-served basis.

Anybody wanting to enter must register on Monday between 07:30 and 09:00 at Camp for Christ Ministries, 4 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg. The entrance is on Joubert Street.

An identity document, driver's licence or passport will be accepted as proof of identity. The first 200 people to register will be let in to the venue.

Initially the commission had planned to erect large screens for overflow viewing in Pieter Roos Park, a short walk from the venue.

However, this plan fell through, according to a statement on Sunday.

"The Commission wishes to advise that large screens which the Commission had indicated that arrangements will be made for was not successful," a statement said.

"The Commission will therefore not be able to provide the large screens as envisaged due to operational challenges."

News24 reported on Friday that, although Zuma was expected to appear, he was still being tight-lipped on whether he would testify.

"We'll see how it goes," said Zuma, speaking to SABC News at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

This was after his son Duduzane was acquitted of culpable homicide.

Source: News24