14 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Anthony Joshua Mingles With Nigerians in Lagos Slum, Stadium

Former World Heavyweight Champions, Anthony Joshua, is having great fun as he mingles with Nigerians at Makoko and at the National Stadium, Surulere on Saturday.

Joshua, seen visibly happy, was given a heroic welcome after he entered the country few days ago.

🙌🇳🇬 Anthony Joshua receives a hero's welcome as he visits the Makoko slums and Lagos National Stadium in Nigeria - the home of his ancestors.

💯🗣️ AJ: "They tell us don't go to the ghettos, but I go where I feel most comfortable."

-- Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) 14 July 2019

