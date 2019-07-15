15 July 2019

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Felicitates With Chief Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday today which has been beautifully heralded with the launch of his memoir, "Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics."

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide,Femi Adesina felicitated with family, friends, professional colleagues and political associates of the elder statesman and loyal party stalwart, who has successfully translated words into action by fully participating in politics and governance and leaving a legacy of serving as a governor of his state in two republics(1992-1993 and 1999-2003).

The President commended Chief Osoba's unwavering commitment to building strong institutions that will encourage participatory democracy and development in the country, recalling that their many conversations, including the visit to the State House last week, had always centered on Nigeria and her people, with wise and insightful counsels on engendering a better country.

As Chief Osoba turns an octogenarian, President Buhari believes his lofty contributions with some already brilliantly captured in the memoir, will always be remembered, affirming that the real impact of his wealth of experience, selfless spirit and many sacrifices in leadership will transcend pages and continue to resonate in the many lives he has touched.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the former governor longer life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much and bless his family.

