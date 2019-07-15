15 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria's Economy to Face Headwinds If U.S.-China Trade War Persists - Expert

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — A financial analyst with FXTM research, Lukman Otunuga, has said Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves, currency, growth and budget will face headwinds should trade disputes between the United States and China persist.

Otunuga, in a chat with Daily Trust, remarked that provided the US dollar keeps weakening there's scope for support from higher oil prices

He said global oil prices looked tired, exhausted and ready for an early summer break during the second quarter of 2019 as global growth fears overshadowed supply disruptions and ongoing OPEC supply cuts.

He argued that oil prices remain shaky and vulnerable despite OPEC's latest decision to extend production cuts until March 2020.

Responding to the crucial question on if oil prices will ever recover and trade back towards the $70+ levels, he said that depended less on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and more on whether the US and China can reach a trade deal, settling disputes over tariffs and opening the door to continued global growth.

Otunuga said, "In this case, it's likely that oil prices will be injected with a renewed sense of confidence on the back of boosted global growth expectations and demand for oil. But what if the current circumstances persist and the US-China trade disputes continue throughout the second half of 2019?

"Nigeria's economy could benefit considerably if a US-China trade deal is reached and global growth expectations become brighter. The manufacturing sectors in the US and China are the oil-gobbling engines which drive demand for international oil suppliers. China is the world's top crude oil consumer, importing more than 50 per cent of its consumption, part of which comes from Nigeria.

"In the fourth quarter of 2018, Nigeria exported N23.5 billion worth of crude oil to China and remains a major trading partner to the Asian giant. It's likely that if China's economy roars back to life, Nigeria's growth would see more long-term support, benefiting foreign exchange reserves and the naira.

"Although unlikely, if a trade deal were to be announced early in the quarter, it's possible the nation's 2019 budget would also see ample support from increased oil revenues from China. This argument doesn't apply to the US which has considerably reduced its crude oil imports from Nigeria as it heads towards energy independence, relying instead on domestic production to meet its own needs."

In his analysis of an unfavourable scenario, where the world's two largest economies do not reach a trade deal in the third quarter and aggregate demand for oil continues falling as it tracks economic weaknesses in China and the US, as demand for oil is whittled away, "Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves may be negatively impacted, along with the naira, the 2019 budget and most importantly GDP growth.

He further argued that there's another factor that is significant in terms of oil market economics. "Oil sales are denominated in US dollars. Recently, the currency has weakened against its rivals, meaning that oil is more affordable and possibly giving traders an incentive to snap up contracts at current levels before they rise again."

Nigeria

End Violent Attacks Across Nigeria - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written yet another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that Nigeria is… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Trade
West Africa
Nigeria
Business
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.