Nigeria: Govt to Sign Executive Order On Financial Autonomy

The Presidential Liaison Officer to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Solomon Ita Enang, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign an executive order that will hasten the implementation of financial autonomy for Houses of Assembly and the judiciary.

Sen. Enag said the new executive order was based on the recommendations of a committee set up by the president to work out ways of ensuring that states complied with the existing law on financial autonomy for the judiciary and state legislatures.

While delivering a speech during PASAN Delegates Conference in Abuja, Enang said although the autonomy of the state assemblies and the judiciary was complete with the coming into force of the fourth amendment to the 1999 constitution, its implementation had remained a problem.

He said some governors had been showing resistance in implementing the relevant law on financial autonomy for the affected arms of government.

He, however, said as soon as the president issued an executive order to back the recommendations of the committee, the team would move to the field to ensure that the legal provisions on financial autonomy were implemented.