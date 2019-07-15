15 July 2019

By Emmanuel Okogba

African legend Jay-Jay Okocha believes Nigerians are not bothered by how good or bad goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is doing in South Africa.

The Kaizer Chiefs stopper went from a back-up keeper at Amakhosi to being the Super Eagles No.1 at Afcon 2019, and Okocha is impressed with his countryman's performance so far.

"We are not bothered by how well he is doing in South Africa, but we are happy that he is here because the South African League (PSL) is one of the best in Africa, if not the best," Okocha told the South African media.

The former Paris Saint-Germain dribbling wizard claims the entire Nigerian nation is happy with the platform the PSL provided for Akpeyi.

He feels the Amakhosi shot-stopper is improving game by game, although he admits playing for the national team is different.

"We are happy that you have provided him that good platform to improve. I think he is improving. When he comes to the national team it is a different ball game and for me, he is rightly our No.1 choice now," said Okocha.

Despite being 32 years old, Okocha believes Akpeyi is still young and he will get better with time.

Okocha added that Akpeyi's statistics at club level are not the measure of his success or failure, as Nigeria is more worried about what he can offer the Super Eagles.

Nigeria unconcerned about Akpeyi's stats at Kaizer Chiefs - Okocha"He is still a young man and the more games he plays, the more confident he will get. I am not judging him based on his stats here in South Africa but for what he is doing for his national team," concluded Okocha.

